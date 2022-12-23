DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning and the holidays are what’s on top of everyone’s mind in the Lone Star State as the Dallas Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs inch closer and closer to their respective championships; someone down south got a head start on winning thanks to the lottery.

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket was sold in South Texas, right before the holiday weekend, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #DelRio! #TexasLottery #Texas.”

This ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers from the December 22 drawing which were 14, 16, 17, 18, and 20. It was sold at the Stripes Store on Veterans Boulevard in the city of Del Rio; the ticket was not a Quick Pick.

In total, there were over 23,000 winners throughout Texas from this drawing.