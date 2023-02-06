DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning is something on the minds of many and now that the Dallas Mavericks have added superstar Kyrie Irving to the team to play alongside Luka Doncic, maybe more winning will be seen in the Big D.

Winning was happening outside of basketball in the Lone Star State, thanks to the Texas Lottery. The lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket was sold in South Texas, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #EaglePass! #TexasLottery #Texas.”

This ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers from the Feb. 3 drawing to win the top prize. Those winning numbers were 4, 18, 32, 33, and 34.

It was sold at H-E-B Food Store on East Main Street in the city of Eagle Pass; the ticket was a Quick Pick.