DALLAS (KDAF) — While the Houston Texans and TCU Horned Frogs lost their football games over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys took care of business but they weren’t the only ones celebrating a victory on Sunday.

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from the December 3 drawing was sold in Southeast Texas, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Houston! #TexasLottery #Texas.”

It was able to match all five of the winning numbers which were 5, 12, 22, 25, and 35.

This top-prize winning ticket was sold at a Galaxy Mart on Fairbanks North Houston, in Houston; the ticket was not a Quick Pick. There were over 26,000 winners from this drawing throughout the state of Texas.