DALLAS (KDAF) — Even though the Dallas Cowboys lost, that doesn’t mean the whole week is ruined, especially for a lottery player out in East Texas.

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket was sold in East Texas, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Lakeport! #TexasLottery#Texas.”

This ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers from the November 11 drawing to take home the top prize; those numbers were 18, 19, 20, 31, and 35.

It was sold at Lucky mart on Estes Parkway in the city of Lakeport; the ticket was a Quick Pick.