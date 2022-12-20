DALLAS (KDAF) — Getting some extra cash sent your way from your job during the holiday season is always nice, but winning some serious cash from playing the lottery hits a bit differently around the holidays.

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket was sold in East Texas, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Longview! #TexasLottery #Texas.”

This top prize-winning ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers from the December 19 drawing which were 7, 10, 11, 25, and 32. It was sold at Murphy USA on Estes Parkway in Longview; the ticket was a Quick Pick.

This ticket was one of nearly 29,000 winners throughout the Lone Star State from this drawing.