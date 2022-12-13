DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning is the name of the game this time of the year in Texas as the Dallas Cowboys push toward the playoffs and high school football nears its end, but someone playing a different game is keeping the winning up on their end, thanks to the lottery.

The Texas Lottery reports a $225,000 jackpot-winning Texas Two Step ticket was sold in East Texas, “A $225,000 jackpot-winning ticket for last night’s #TexasTwoStep drawing was sold in #Tyler! #TexasLottery.”

This ticket was able to match all four of the winning numbers along with the Bonus number to win the massive jackpot from the Dec. 12 drawing. Those winning numbers were 13, 14, 17, and 28 with the Bonus 29.

It was sold at Zippy J’s on Spur 364 in the city of Tyler; the ticket was a Quick Pick. In total, there were nearly 13,000 winners throughout the state that won at least $5.