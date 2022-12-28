DALLAS (KDAF) — All eyes were on the $565 million Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night, however, it’s rolled on, and while no one in Texas won a secondary prize of $1 million, someone in the Lone Star State did win some serious cash.

The Texas Lottery reports a $20,000 winning third-tier prize Mega Millions ticket was sold somewhere in Texas. The ticket was able to match four of the five winning numbers along with the Mega Ball to notch the third-tier prize; it was able to double its winnings thanks to choosing the Megaplier option.

Those winning numbers for the December 27 drawing were 9, 13, 36, 59, and 61 with the Mega Ball 11.

The next Mega Millions drawing is set for December 30 with a jackpot of $640 million which has a cash value of $328.3 million.