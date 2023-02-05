DALLAS (KDAF) – All eyes will be on the Super Bowl to see who will bring home all the glory from the 2022-23 edition of the NFL, and while no team from Texas will be winning, some winning by way of the Texas Lottery was happening over the weekend.

The lottery reports a $20,000 winning Mega Millions ticket was sold somewhere in Texas while no one in the state won the secondary prize of $1 million or the jackpot of $20 million.

This third-tier prize-winning ticket matched four of the five winning numbers along with the Mega Ball; those winning numbers were 1, 4, 50, 54, and 59 with the Mega Ball 17.

The next Mega Millions drawing is set for Feb. 7 with a jackpot of $31M which has a cash value of $16.6M.