DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re living in Texas and haven’t recently traveled to Washington state to buy a Powerball lottery ticket, then you aren’t the luckiest person in America today. However, some luck was had in the state of Texas.

The Texas Lottery reports a $2 million winning Powerball ticket from Monday night’s drawing was sold in Southeast Texas, “A $2 MILLION winning ticket for last night’s #Powerball drawing was sold in #Houston! #TexasLottery #Texas.”

This ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers from the Feb. 6 drawing to win the secondary prize of $2 million which doubled as the player chose the Power Play option. Those winning numbers were 5, 11, 22, 23, and 69 with the Powerball 7.

It was sold at H-E-B Food Store on Bellaire Boulevard in the city of Houston; the ticket was a Quick Pick.