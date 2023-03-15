In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wondered how much Whataburger you could buy with $10,000?

While the $229 million jackpot rolled on, the Texas Lottery reports a $10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket was sold somewhere in the state. This third-tier prize-winning ticket was able to match four of the five winning numbers along with the Mega Ball correct from Tuesday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers from the March 14 drawing were 1, 7, 23, 38, and 55 with the Mega Ball 2. In total, there were nearly 50,000 winners throughout the state that won at least $2 and as much as $10K.

The next Mega Millions drawing is set for March 17 with a jackpot of $254 million which has a cash value of $133.7 million.