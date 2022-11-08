DALLAS (KDAF) — Well folks, the cat is out of the bag as the Powerball lottery has reported one ticket purchased in the state of California matched all the winning numbers, including the Powerball to bring home the bacon which just so happens to be $2.04 billion bacon.

However, while all the massively big fun is being had in Cali, Texas isn’t moping around and is celebrating a secondary prize win to the tune of $1 million. The Texas Lottery reports a $1 million winning Powerball ticket from Monday night’s drawing was sold in Southeast Texas, “A $1 MILLION winning ticket for last night’s #Powerball drawing was sold in #Houston!”

This big winning ticket matched all five of the winning numbers, excluding the Powerball.

It was sold at C’s Speedy Mart on Bissonnet Street in the city of Houston; the ticket was not a Quick Pick. The next Powerball drawing’s jackpot has reset down to $20 million on November 9 with a cash value of $9.8 million.