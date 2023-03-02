DALLAS (KDAF) — The luck of the Irish is in the air as March begins and more lottery winners are popping up in Texas.

The Texas Lottery reports a $1 million winning Powerball ticket from Wednesday night’s drawing was sold in East Texas, “A $1 MILLION winning ticket for last night’s #Powerball drawing was sold in #Longview! #TexasLottery #Texas.”

This secondary-prize winning ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers and not the Powerball to take home the $1M. The winning numbers from the March 1 drawing were 2, 9, 28, 36, and 53 with the Powerball 4.

It was sold at Penny’s Food and Fuel on Eastman Road in the city of Longview; the ticket was not a Quick Pick.

The next Powerball drawing is set for Saturday, March 4 with a jackpot of $161 million which has a cash value of $82.2 million.