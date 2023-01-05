DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, the TCU Horned Frogs are off to the National Championship against the Bulldogs of Georgia, but they aren’t the only ones winning going into 2023.

The Texas Lottery reports a $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket from Tuesday night’s drawing was sold just outside of Austin, “A $1 MILLION winning ticket for last night’s #MegaMillions drawing was sold in #RoundRock! #TexasLottery #Texas.”

While no one in Texas or in the country won the jackpot of $785 million there was a secondary prize winning ticket sold in Central Texas that matched all five of the winning numbers, and not the Mega Ball. Those numbers were 25, 29, 33, 41 and 44 with the Mega Ball 18.

It was sold at Luck Zone on Palm Valley Boulevard in the city of Round Rock; the ticket was not a Quick Pick. The next Mega Millions drawing is set for Friday, Jan. 6 with a jackpot of $940 million which has a cash value of $483.5 million.