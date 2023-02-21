DALLAS (KDAF) — If you were to win a jackpot from a Texas Lottery game, what team would you buy season tickets from first, Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers, Dallas Mavericks, or the Dallas Stars? Well, with over half-a-million dollars, you may not have to pick just one.

The lottery reports a $525,000 jackpot-winning ticket from Monday night’s Texas Two Step drawing was sold just outside of Austin, “A $525,000 jackpot-winning ticket for last night’s #TexasTwoStep drawing was sold in #RoundRock!”

This ticket was able to match all four of the winning numbers along with the Bonus number to notch the jackpot victory. The winning numbers from the Feb. 20 drawing were 13, 16, 23, and 27 with the Bonus 33.

It was sold at Jaja Accessories on Round Rock Avenue in the city of Round Rock; the ticket was not a Quick Pick.