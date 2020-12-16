Waco leaders approve multi-million dollar deal with diaper company

WACO, Texas – Waco city leaders voted on a proposal to bring a diaper factory back to the county.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, leaders discussed a resolution to approve a business grant between the City of Waco and Unconditional Love Incorporated in exchange for no less than $31 million.

This money will go to new real or personal property, plus the creation and retention of 110 new full times jobs with benefits.

The facility will be at 2101 Texas Central Parkway.

Hello-Bello is the diaper brand co-founded by celebrity couple Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell.