DALLAS (KDAF) — Texans don’t have to fly to the California coast or an exotic destination to surf some of the best waves in the world.

At Waco Surf Park – only about an hour and 45 minutes away from Dallas – their surf lagoon generates some of the most ideal waves a surfer (of any level) could ask to ride. With their beginner lessons, intermediate, advanced and pro sessions, anyone is welcome to shred here – even if you’ve never been on a board!

“Since the beginning of surfing time, man has tried to create the perfect waves,” Mike Schwaab, General Manager at Waco Surf Park said. “We just happen to live in a time when people have figured it out.”

Schwaab, a Southern California native, is a lifelong surfer. He says the technology they use on-site creates waves that surfers flock from all over the world for.

“We have a tech partner, American Wave Machines, we utilize their PerfectSwell technology, and we can just pump out perfect waves all day, every day,” Schwaab said. “As a dude whose moved around the world, somehow Waco, Texas is the most consistent place I’ve ever lived.”

Waco Surf offers beginner surf lessons for the newbies – training much like what you’d get if you took them in SoCal. Their instructors break down the basics like form, balance and getting up on the board.

Being that Waco hasn’t always been a surf town, the park has welcomed the locals.

“We’ve locked into the local community here,” Schwaab said. “Building a surf community in a historically surf-less spot is fantastic. The variability is one of the things that makes this place so special.”

While Waco Surf Park is a surf destination, it’s also a wakeboarding destination.

“There’s a 6-tier system that rips you around an island where you can hit the jumps or just tow yourself around,” Schwaab said.

Like their Surf Lagoon, their wake park is welcoming to all levels of wakeboarding.

“We have a wake academy where we slow down the cable system to get them out to try cable wakeboarding for the first time.”

If you’re simply looking to lounge, catch some rays or hit a couple waterslides Waco Surf has you covered.

Waco Surf Park is also home to the, “alleged world’s longest lazy river,” according to Schwaab. “I’ve never independently verified that but I will tell you, it’s huge. It takes about 45 minutes to get around.”

On their campus, they also offer their Wedge Waterslides; launching riders high into the air and into their deep pool. CW33’s Landon Wexler and his dad both gave the Wedge waterslides a shot!

If you’re looking to book a session at Waco Surf Park, schedule it a couple months in advance. Their sessions book up fast. Check out their availability here.

Otherwise, if you’re looking to hit the wake park, the water park or the lazy river, visitors can expect no problems hopping in on the fun on the day of.

The park doubles as a surfers’ retreat with an on-campus Surf Hotel + guest houses that gives stayers priority scheduling for surf sessions. Guests don’t even have to leave to grab high-quality grub or cocktails!

Their kitchens and snack shacks offer some of the best breakfast burritos, tacos and nachos a shredder for ask for – making for great pre- and post-session meals.

Check out CW33’s Landon Wexler and his Dad – who flew in from California to be part of our story – catch some waves, hit the wake park and more!