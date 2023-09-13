In week four of Texas High School Football, CW33’s Thursday night broadcast focuses on the Arlington Colts as they head to Mesquite Horn for a matchup against the Jaguars. VYPE DFW takes a look at the teams and lays out what fans can expect heading into this head-to-head battle:

Arlington Colts (1-2)

Having a less-than-ideal start to the season, the Arlington Colts have only recorded one victory: their season-opening 27-20 win over Mesquite. In weeks two and three, the Colts played against North Crowley (69-14) and Keller Fossil Ridge (28-14) and came up short despite putting in their best effort. As the team prepares for week four, they look to improve their record in their final non-district matchup of the season.

Athletes like Cooper Peach, George Fatoke, Bryan Bege, Steven Murray II, Drelon Burton, Tre Carter, Keyon House, Tristen Garsia, Cameron Brasher, and more make up a roster that is ready to get the job done on Thursday night. With the determination to put forth a better game on the road, this team is ready for Mesquite Horn.

Mesquite Horn Jaguars (2-1)

Steady and focused this season, the Jaguars have posted two strong victories already: a season-opening 36-12 win over Plano East and a week two victory over Arlington Bowie (38-13). Last week, Mesquite Horn traveled to Tyler and faced off against the Lions in a hard-fought matchup before falling 27-12. Looking to bounce back, this team is prepared to put the necessary hard work in and add one more victory to their record before entering district play.

Armstrong Nnodim, Derin Jackson, Titus Muse, Kevontae White, Jamari Andrews, Nathanial Rainey, Raheem Beck, Jesse Rockwell, Davion Hurth, K’Mycheal Williams, and others make up this determined squad. Gearing up for the rest of their season, the team wants to set the tone and secure big moments for Mesquite Horn.

What To Expect

In their meeting last season, the Arlington Colts held the Mesquite Horn Jaguars at bay for a 32-28 victory. In this season’s non-district revenge match, Mesquite Horn is looking to finish on top. With a mindset to get the job done every time, the Jaguars are fast-paced and smart on the offensive side of the ball while the defense steps up in important moments. Meanwhile, Arlington has just enough drive and fire to power them to a final non-district victory. This game is going to come down to key defensive moments to determine the victory!

Kick-off is slated for 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 14th in Mesquite. If you’re not able to make the game, be sure you tune in on CW33 for all the action!

