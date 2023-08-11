Volunteer spots you may want to try this weekend!

Dallas (KDAF) — There is so much to do in Dallas, including volunteer work in the city.

Yes, it’s fun knowing that there is always a new restaurant to try or a new event to go to, but it also is nice to give back to your community. We have narrowed it down to four places where you may want to give your volunteer skills a try!

Whether it’s volunteering at a local animal shelter or spending time with the elderly, there’s always a way to give back in Dallas.

Crossroads Community Service

Crossroads relies on volunteers to help get nutritious food to those in need. They are actively seeking volunteers who can regularly commit to helping us serve our clients. Volunteer shifts are available daily, weekly and monthly for individuals and groups.

Bonton Farms

Bonton Farms is always looking for volunteers. Swing down to Bonton for a morning of farm restoration and to-dos like goat milking, plant harvesting, and chicken cooping. It’s family-friendly and we encourage you to invite others.

North Texas Food Bank

Give time. Volunteer with the North Texas Food Bank and make a difference.

Cane Rosso Rescue

Sign up for volunteer opportunities to give back to the local dogs in your community. Click here to sign up for our volunteer opportunities through signupgenius.com.