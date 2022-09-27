DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to the fall season, everything pumpkin, bonfire, nature, and spooky-related is a must year in and year out in the United States of America.

In the great state of Texas, you’ll have to travel to Paris to get the most fall fun, according to a report from Trips to Discover! This couldn’t have come at a better time as the fall season is just getting underway even though football season and other fall activities are already in full steam ahead mode.

“While there’s plenty to be said about days at the beach, time in the pool, chilled watermelon, and ice cream cones, after a long hot summer, there are few things better than the feel of that crisp, cool air that marks the start of the fall season. The turning of the leaves, the pumpkin patches, harvest festivals, corn mazes, and apple picking are something that many of us look forward to all year,” the report says.

Trips to Discover has found the top town for fall fun in every state in the U.S. and you’ll be happy to know it makes for a great road trip if fall is worth the miles you’ll be putting onto your car! The Lone Star State’s representative is none other than a trip to Paris and we aren’t talking France.

“The northeast Texas town of Paris hosts the Festival of Pumpkins. There’s a pumpkin decorating contest and a costume contest where you can win cash prizes, numerous unique vendors, a bungee jump and activities for the kids like pony rides. Indulge in fair food favorites and enjoy live music too. Right downtown there’s a pumpkin patch throughout much of October too,” the report says.