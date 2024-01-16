The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for a getaway, you might not even have to leave the state. La Sal Del Rey, a natural salt lake in Edinburg, offers stunning scenery and wildlife observation in South Texas.

La Sal del Rey Lake is one of three salt lakes in Hidalgo County but is the only one with access to the public, as it’s part of the Lower Rio Grande Valley National Wildlife Refuge. The natural wonder sits on an estimated 4 million tons of salt, giving visitors a chance to walk on water.

The lake is a closed system, meaning it has no inlet or outlet, and only fills with runoff from heavy rains. Depending on the time of year, the lake could be full or dry.

Entry is free to the public. You can access the lake through the southern entrance from Texas Route 186 with easy parking. From this entrance, there’s about a mil long hike to the center of the lake.