Video of Big Spring teen spitting on a griddle goes viral

BIG SPRING, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – A disturbing video of a teen spitting on a griddle is circulating out of Big Spring.

17-year-old, Bryan Wilkins, was an employee at Taco Villa on S. Gregg Street. He and his co-worker, who took the viral video, have both been fired. Wilkins turned himself in to the District Attorney on Friday morning.

Wes Baird, who works at a construction site next to the restaurant, say he had over 30 meals at Taco Villa over the last three weeks. It was convenient for him. But after seeing the viral video, he is outraged.

“I’m already talking to my lawyer about it,” said Baird. “I was pretty angry. I went over there to look to see if I could see the person in the video.”

There have been no arrests made or warrants issued. But Mayor Shannon Thomason says there will be consequences.

“Folks are pretty upset and understandably so. It’s just not something you do,” said Thomason. “The city doesn’t find this amusing at all. We’re not downplaying this at all. And so when issues like this come up, we’ll respond immediately.”

Bobby Cox Companies, Inc owns the franchise. It says it will do everything to correct the issue and prevent it from happening again. Big Spring resident, Karen Alexander, says this Taco Villa location should not pay for the mistake of one employee.

“I’m not going to hold it against these people for what one employee did. That employee either needs to be reprimanded or fired.”