DALLAS (KDAF) — Come support your local artists and discover new artistry at the Vibe Artisan Market.

Originally the market started in October 2022. The market has now expanded to other Texas cities including Dallas. Started by Wife and Husband duo Christina and Brad Terry, their goal is to create an atmosphere that inspires, supports and gives a platform to local artists.

“Vibe Artisan Markets is structured as large-scale and art-centric event style markets including Djs, culinary treats, art galleries, lounges and adult beverages alongside a large array of the finest artisans and makers,” their website read.

Currently, the next event in Dallas will be held Oct. 7 at Gilley’s Dallas from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This will be a free indoor event that will have over 100 different artists, an art gallery, cocktail bar and more.

For more information, visit their page.