WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — “I don’t want it to happen again,” said Miah Cerrillo, an 11-year-old fourth-grader, recounting the Uvalde school massacre in pre-recorded video testimony before a House committee Wednesday.

“I took my friend’s blood and put it all over me,” she said in the video, describing how her teacher and her friend were shot and killed in front of her. “And I thought he would come back to the room.”

Miah is dealing with the trauma she suffered during the shooting and healing from physical injuries that include bullet fragments in her back.

Miah said she is afraid to go back to school, for fear of another shooting. She said students must “have security,” shaking her head “no,” when asked if she feels safe.

“She’s not the same little girl that I used to play with,” Miah’s father Miguel Cerrillo told the committee. “I came because I could’ve lost my baby girl.”

He described Miah, his middle child, as “everything, not only for me but her siblings and her mother.”

Cerrillo pleaded for some kind of change to protect children in school.

“I wish something would change, not only for our kids, but every single kid in the world, because schools are not safe anymore,” he said.

Cerrillo said his daughter wanted to appear in person and explain what she experienced because “she wants to make safer schools.”

The parents of Alexandria “Lexi” Rubio, a fourth-grader killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting, made an emotional plea in their testimony, asking the committee to remember her as more than “just a number.”

Felix and Kimberly Rubio recounted finding out about their daughter’s death.

“We told her we loved her and we would pick her up after school,” Kimberly Rubio said recounting the last time she spent with her daughter. “I left my daughter at that school, and that decision will haunt me for the rest of my life.”

Miah Cerrillo, a fourth grade student at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and survivor of the mass shooting appears on a screen during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on gun violence on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

Felix Rubio and Kimberly Rubio, parents of Lexi Rubio 10, a victim of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, appear on a screen as they testify remotely during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on gun violence on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

Zeneta Everhart, whose son Zaire Goodman, 20, was shot in the neck during the Buffalo Tops supermarket mass shooting and survived, testifies during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on gun violence on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

Miguel Cerrillo, father of Miah Cerrillo a fourth grade student at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, wipes his eye as he testifies during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on gun violence on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

Family members of victims and survivors of the mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas appeared before members of the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform as lawmakers weigh new measures to curb rampant gun violence.

“What in the world is wrong with this country? Children should not be armed with weapons,” Zeneta Everhart, the mother of Zaire Goodman, said during her testimony.

Zaire, 20, worked at Tops grocery store in Buffalo when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire in a racist attack. He was shot in the neck and the back, injuries that he is still recovering from.

“Parents who provide their children with guns should be held accountable,” Goodman said.

“To the lawmakers who feel that we do not need stricter gun laws. Let me paint a picture for you,” she continued. “My son, Zaire, has a hole in the right side of his neck. Two on his back and another on his left leg — caused by an exploding bullet from an AR-15. As I clean his wounds, I can feel pieces of that bullet in his back. Shrapnel will be left inside of his body for the rest of his life. Now, I want you to picture that exact scenario for one of your children.“

Ten people were killed when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire in a racist attack on Black shoppers in a Buffalo grocery store. Less than two weeks later, another teenage gunman with a semi-automatic rifle opened fire in Uvalde, killing 19 school children and two teachers.

Dr. Roy Guerrero, a pediatrician in Uvalde, Texas, described to the House panel the horrors he witnessed in the city’s emergency room as he treated wounded and dying students.

“Those mothers’ cries, I will never get out of my head,” he said. “I know I’ll never forget what I saw that day.”

Guerrero said the first wounded student he saw was Miah Cerrillo.

“Innocent children all over the country today are dead because laws and policy allows people to buy weapons before they’re legally old enough to even buy a pack of beer,” Guerrero said. “They’re dead because restrictions have been allowed to lapse.”

The son of Ruth Whitfield, an 86-year-old woman killed in the Buffalo supermarket, challenged Congress Tuesday to act against the “cancer of white supremacy” and the nation’s epidemic of gun violence.

“What are you doing? You were elected to protect us,” Garnell Whitfield Jr. told members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“Is there nothing that you personally are willing to do to stop the cancer of white supremacy and the domestic terrorism it inspires?” he asked. “If there is nothing then, respectfully, senators … you should yield your positions of authority and influence to others that are willing to lead on this issue.”

Senators have been meeting privately in a small bipartisan group headed by Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy and Republican Sen. John Cornyn, trying to hash out a compromise that could actually become law. President Joe Biden has been meeting with the group in an attempt to hash out a deal.

“As a nation, we have to ask when in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?” Biden said last month in the days after the Uvalde shooting. “I am sick and tired of it. We have to act. Don’t tell me we can’t have an impact on this carnage.”

Lawmakers have been here before — unable to pass any substantial gun safety laws in decades in the face of steep objections from Republicans in Congress, some conservative Democrats and the fierce lobby of gun owners and the National Rifle Association. No major legislation has made it into law since the 1994 assault weapons ban, which has since expired.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.