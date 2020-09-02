UT and Michigan announce athletic staff and salary cuts

FILE – Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger celebrates a touchdown against Utah during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game in San Antonio, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Ehlinger enters his fourth season as a starter and his 8,870 yards and 68 touchdowns both rank second in program career passing records. (AP Photo/Austin Gay, FIle)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic is hitting the biggest schools of college sports whether they’re planning to play football this fall or not.

Michigan and Texas announced financial cuts and dozens of layoffs in their respective athletic departments on Tuesday. Michigan is in the Big Ten which has postponed football this fall. Texas is the Big 12 which is still planning to play.

Michigan said its facing a shortfall of up to $100 million and laid off 21 employees. Texas cut 35 staff members and imposed salary reductions up to 15 percent.