DALLAS (KDAF) — Cheerleading is huge in Texas and one North Texas gym is making sure nobody is excluded regardless of special needs.

Inside DFW Host, Jenny Anchondo visited United Elite Gymnastics and Cheer in Rockwall to spend time with the group’s special needs team, Force.

The special needs team began in 2015 and has flourished ever since. The team, like all United Elite teams, travels to several events each season across Texas for events. Last season, Force attended four events in the DFW area along with the other competitive teams in addition to traveling to Galveston for an end of the year event.

Each athlete is partnered up with a buddy who volunteers their time to attend practices and competitions. Force members demonstrate everything the other competitive cheer teams demonstrate; tumbling, dancing and stunts!

The goal is to provide these unique athletes an avenue to make friends, socialize, learn skills, exercise, and perform.

Dawson Smith is the Lead Program Coach, while Shelby Watts is the Force Team Coach.

United Elite is a full-service gymnastics and cheerleading facility that provides classes, competitive teams, private lessons, camps and clinics.

Anyone interested in becoming a cheerleader on Force is welcome to try a team practice. No commitment is required and no fee is required to try practice. Male and female athletes are welcome.

For more information, visit uegym.com