DALLAS (KDAF) — Someone in the Rose City is looking at their bank account have some more natural beauty to it after adding a touch or seven-figures worth of greenery to it.

With a little luck and a scratch or two, a Tyler, Texas resident claimed a $3 million win from a Texas Lottery scratch ticket, $250 Million Cash Party. The lottery says the big winning ticket was purchased at a Raceway on Main Street in Lindale.

The resident chose to remain anonymous. The lottery says this big win was the last of four top prizes worth $3 million to be claimed in the $250 Million Cash Party Texas Lottery scratch ticket game.

Might want to keep an eye on Tyler to see if a winning March Madness bracket happens to pop out of there.