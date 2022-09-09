EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – El Paso emergency crews on Friday morning transported two injured individuals to a hospital in an area known to be used by migrants coming over from Mexico.

Initial reports were that the two patients fell from the border wall along Border Highway near Southside Road in El Paso’s Lower Valley. One of the injured was transported with minor injuries while the second person sustained critical injuries and was receiving cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the way to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Look for updates.