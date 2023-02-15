DALLAS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Texas-based retailer of home furnishings and small appliances will soon be closing the doors to multiple storefronts across the country amid continued financial woes.

On Tuesday morning, February 14, 2023, officials with Tuesday Morning announced the company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and that it would be closing more than half of its 487 stores in the United States, including 24 stores in Texas.

Outside of Tuesday Morning in Wichita Falls, TX. Tuesday Morning is set to close several stores after the company filed for bankruptcy. Photo Credit: Josh Hoggard/KFDX

According to the Dallas Business Journal, the company laid out plans to close stores in low-traffic regions across the U.S. in an effort to “optimize its footprints and focus on core and heritage markets.”

This marks the second time since 2020 the company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Timetables for each individual storefront’s closure are not available at this time, but according to the filing, the process of closing more than half of the Tuesday Morning stores in the U.S. is expected to take approximately eight weeks.

The 24 Tuesday Morning stores in Texas set to close their doors can be found below:

A full list of Tuesday Morning stores set to close in the coming weeks can be found on their website.

Tuesday Morning was established in 1974 and is based out of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. According to their corporate website, the national retail chain specializes in closeouts of medium to high-end name-brand gifts, luxury home textiles, home furnishings, housewares and seasonal decor.