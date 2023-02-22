DALLAS (KDAF) — Getting out and about with your significant other is always exciting, but sometimes, traveling the world isn’t in the budget, so, are there places in the US or more specifically, Texas that are viable options to highlight romance?

A report from Travel + Leisure found the 50 best romantic getaways for couples in 2023 and there’s a city in the ranks!

The report says Fredericksburg, Texas is one of the 50 best spots in the world for romance with all the wine and beautiful views available in this wonderland in the Lone Star State.

“You may not think of Texas as a particularly romantic place, but you will after visiting this small town. Explore its more than 50 wineries and local chocolatiers, and book lodging at Gastehaus Schmidt’s guesthouses, which have sweeping views and southern hospitality. Then book a wine tour and have a sunset picnic at the top of Enchanted Rock,” the report says.

No matter what occasion you’re looking to celebrate, or if you’re simply looking to reignite the spark, get your wine-drinking techniques ready to escape in Texas’ wine country.