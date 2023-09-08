Come "sea" The Children's Aquarium Dallas in Fair Park for some family fun this weekend.

The video above is from a previous segment

DALLAS (KDAF) — Looking for some family fun this weekend? Join the weekend fun at The Children’s Aquarium Dallas in Fair Park! It was recently voted the Best Family Attraction in Best of Dallas in 2022/2023.

Sept. 9 and Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., kids can enjoy the Touch A Truck event.

Turner Construction Company’s massive excavators will fill toy dump trucks with clean dirt, and the first 30 kids each day will receive a free dump truck.

The Children’s Aquarium Dallas

Children can also bring their own toy trucks to play with and meet the builders. This event is open to the public for Aquarium Members and included with admission for non-members.

Don’t miss the chance for a truck-tastic adventure. Watch out for the sharks! They might be truck-lovers too and you don’t want them to hijack your ride!