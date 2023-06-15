DALLAS(KDAF)—In the mid-70s this morning, temperatures were moderate. The severe storm is expected to hit the area between 4 pm and 11 pm in the afternoon. Be prepared for large hail, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado, and ensure that you receive warnings via multiple sources.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Hot and humid conditions will continue today and produce extreme instability across the area. In addition, strong winds and lift aloft from an approaching upper disturbance late today will help focus storms off a dryline near the western edge of the area, as well as a weak stationary front. Isolated to scattered storms will develop along and near the boundary after 4 pm with most storms becoming quickly severe with very large hail, damaging winds to 70 mph, and perhaps an isolated tornado or two. In addition to the severe threat, hot afternoon temperatures between the lower 90s northeast to the lower 100s southwest will combine with oppressive humidity to produce heat index values between 106 and 112 from the DFW area, south and east”.

A heat advisory is in effect for certain parts of North Texas until Friday.

“A Heat Advisory is in effect from this afternoon to 8 PM Friday. Temperatures will range in the 90s to the 100s most days, with heat indices anywhere from 105 to 112. Remember to stay hydrated, limit time outside during peak heating, and if you must be outdoors, wear lightweight and light-colored clothing”, said NWS Fort Worth.

The weekend is expected to have more storms coming with more large hail and damaging winds as the main threat. There was no report of flooding risk.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Additional storms are possible Saturday evening and overnight. Some may become severe with large hail and damaging winds as the main threats. The HOT weather continues over the weekend with daytime highs from the mid-90s to lower 100s and heat indices in the 100- 110 range”.