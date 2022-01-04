DALLAS (KDAF) — New year, new seltzer; that’s the move Topo Chico has made to kick-off 2022.

Tuesday, the mineral water company is hopping on the ranch water wagon and will make its new seltzer available in select regional markets along with a variety pack nationwide.

Drawn from inspiration of a cocktail recipe made famous by bartenders from the Lone Star State, Topo Chico Ranch Water Hard Seltzer will be sold in Texas (of course) as well as Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

Molson Coors Beverage Company said the new seltzer will feature real lime juice and a refreshingly crisp taste.

Matt Escalante, senior director of hard seltzers at Molson Coors adds that this is a natural move to bring the love Texans have for the famous cocktail to life.

“Between launching Ranch Water Hard Seltzer regionally and nationally distributing our variety pack, we’re hitting the ground running in the new year with a new flavor proposition and new markets across the country for drinkers to enjoy Topo Chico Hard Seltzer,” Escalante said.

The variety pack that will be available nationwide includes Strawberry Guava, Exotic Pineapple, Tangy Lemon Lime and Tropical Mango flavors.

This release is piggy-backing on the regional release of the Topo Chico Ranch Water Hard Seltzer.