DALLAS (KDAF) — Break out the surfboards, and beach towels, and start up the party boats! Spring Break is here.

Whether you’re looking for a relaxing beach getaway or an action-packed adventure, there’s a city that’s perfect for you. With so many options available, it can be challenging to narrow down your choices.

In a recent TikTok listing of 2023 cities perfect for spring break, two Texan cities made the top 10 list.

Ayrshare, a social media analytics website said, “We conducted research using data from TikTok and U.S. Weather. Our analysis included the number of hashtag views for each city on TikTok, as well as the average weather conditions from March to May, which took into account the number of rainy days during this period.”

Houston ranked as the #1 spot, and Austin ranked #2. According to Ayshare researchers, Houston is the most viewed city on the app, with 4.8 billion views. The hot weather makes Texas the perfect spot to get some much-needed sunshine.

Austin has over 2.3 billion views on TikTok plus many places around the cities to get in the water and cool off from the Texas heat. Whether you love hiking, boating or just having a walk in the park, Austin is definitely the perfect city for spring break activities.