DALLAS(KDAF)— In the afternoon, there will be scattered showers and storms, heavy rain, and lightning. Highs will be in the mid-90s.

NWS Fort Worth said, “One or more thunderstorm complexes may affect parts of North Texas and the Texoma region through the morning hours. Additional scattered showers and storms will develop during the daytime. The main threats are gusty winds, brief, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Highs will be in the mid-90s”.

It will be extremely hot this week with low temperatures in the low 100s. Rain is possible this week as well.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Expect daily low (20-40%) chances for rain through Tuesday, especially in the northeastern and eastern zones. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-90s to low 100s with heat indices in some areas nearing 110. Practice heat safety going into next week”.

When temperatures rise during peak hours, take precautions to stay cool with the following tips below.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Practice heat safety wherever you are this weekend and next week as hot temperatures and hotter heat indices return. Know the signs of heat illness and check up on the more vulnerable populations”.