DALLAS(KDAF)- The temperatures this morning were in the mid-80s and will reach triple digits this afternoon. During peak hours, everyone should be cautious and carry water, according to the weather forecast.

NWS Fort Worth said, “An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect across the region today. Ensure you are staying safe if spending time outdoors. Drink plenty of water, stay in the shade, and remember to wear light clothing. Don’t forget to check the back seat!”.

It is expected that there will be temperatures today that are potentially dangerous, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Dangerous heat continues across North and Central Texas Wednesday as high temperatures range from the upper 90s to 110 degrees with heat index values above 110 degrees. Elevated fire weather conditions will also exist for areas near and west of the I-35 corridor. Continue to take the necessary precautions against the oppressive heat to limit heat-related illnesses”.

On Friday, there is a chance of storms but not severe weather. We can still expect high temperatures next week and also a threat of wildfires.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Hot and dry weather continues on Friday, with a cold front arriving late Friday and Friday evening. Low chances for showers and storms are possible late Friday night and off and on for parts of the forecast area. Severe weather is not anticipated. In addition, a threat for wildfires along and west of I-35 continues Friday, with a brief reprieve over the weekend, then returning again early next week; due to hot, breezy, and dry conditions, along with very dry available vegetation”.

In an effort to ensure your family is safe this summer, NWS recommends following their suggested tips.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Keep your loved ones safe during the heat of the summer by practicing good heat safety routines. These include drinking plenty of water, wearing light-colored and loose-fitting clothing, spending time in an air-conditioned building and/or in the shade, and NEVER leaving people or pets in a closed car. “