DALLAS (KDAF) — Let’s not beat around the bush, if you enjoy eating out you’re basically a foodie, and if someone claims that you’re not, they’re just gatekeeping you from enjoying more of the wonderful food this great world has to offer, so, ignore them!

Now to business, we checked a report from Trip Savvy’s 2022 Editor’s Choice for the best for the food-obsessed, which highlights some of the best food spots in the country you need to try out as soon as possible.

The report said, “If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably mapped out where you’re going to eat on your next trip before you’ve even bought your plane ticket. After all, with a limited number of meals on vacation, life’s simply too short to waste time on a lousy dinner. Our list of restaurants, cafés, and food-focused boutiques will ensure that every bite on the road is as memorable as it should be.”

When you think of food from Texas your mind ventures off to the likes of BBQ and Tex-Mex but this San Antonio eatery that made the list is bringing a different cuisine to light. SA’s Binge Kitchen is a vegan restaurant that wants the world to know that eating vegan doesn’t mean you’re giving up on tasty, delicious food.

“It got its start as San Antonio’s first vegan food truck before opening a permanent location in both San Antonio and San Marcos. Owner and founder Yarnisha Lyons was inspired to help her customers discover that healthy eating can still be delicious, which is why she serves up Southern classics like “meatloaf” and fried “chicken” and gravy—and keeps it all at budget-friendly prices, too. If you didn’t know better, you might not even know these dishes were 100 percent plant-based,” the report said.