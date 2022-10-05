DALLAS (KDAF) — Everybody wants to work in a place where their well-being is being accounted for. No one likes to feel like they are undervalued, and they shouldn’t.

However, some places have healthier workplaces than others and one report is looking at the best in the country.

Healthiest Employers, a U.S. awards program from people-centric companies, has released its ist of the Healthiest 100 Workspaces in America and it looks like one Texas workplace has taken the #1 spot.

Harris Health System in Bellaire, Texas was named the healthiest workplace in America serving more than 9,300 employees.

Other Texas workplaces on the list include:

Quanta Services Inc. (Houston, Texas — 40,000)

(Houston, Texas — 40,000) Baylor College of Medicine (Houston, Texas — 10,962)

(Houston, Texas — 10,962) Helen of Troy (El Paso, Texas — 1,534)

(El Paso, Texas — 1,534) Ericsson Inc. (Plano, Texas — 6,133)

(Plano, Texas — 6,133) Cook Children’s Hospital (Fort Worth, Texas — 8,000)

(Fort Worth, Texas — 8,000) Higginbotham (Fort Worth, Texas —1,970)

(Fort Worth, Texas —1,970) Hill and Wilkinson General Contractors (Richardson, Texas — 303)

For the full report, click here.