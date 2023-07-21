DALLAS(KDAF)—There’s no better place than Texas to eat mouthwatering steaks.

The Lone Star State has a plethora of steakhouses, but one stands out and has been voted one of the best. It has earned its reputation as one of the best Texas steakhouses thanks to its unrivaled flavors and impeccable service.

Food Blog website, Love Food listed the best steakhouse in every American state and District of Columbia.

Love Food said,” Killen’s is an elegant place to relish perfectly cooked hand-cut steaks. From wet-aged USDA Prime beef to Snake River Farms Wagyu, the selection of steaks is almost overwhelming, with everything your heart (and stomach) might desire”.

Visit the steakhouse to see for yourself if it lives up to its name. The steakhouse is located outside of Houston in Pearland, Texas.