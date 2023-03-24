DALLAS (KDAF) — The temperatures are warming up slowly but surely and then it’ll be summer time and finding a good spot to swim in Texas is of the utmost importance as it will be across other states in the south where it’s hotter than most everywhere else.

While pools, lakes, and oceans are cool, there’s nothing better than finding an amazing local swimming hole for you and your friends to go goof off at to pass the time during the hot summer months.

We checked out a report from Travel + Leisure on the best swimming holes in the country and a Texas spot made the top 16. Blue Hole Regional Park in Wimberley, Texas was ranked among the top swimming holes in America.

The report explained:

“Texas has no shortage of stunning swimming holes, with Wimberley’s Blue Hole swimming area standing out as a prime example. Old-growth cypresses provide shady spots for when you need to cool down, while rope swings ensure plenty of adventure. This is a popular swimming location, so you’ll need to book a reservation through their website, with the swimming season running from May through September. Blue Hole Regional Park also includes 4.5 miles of trails, picnic areas, an amphitheater, and basketball and volleyball courts.” Travel + Leisure