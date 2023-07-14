The city is so safe that only 1 in 276 have a chance of being a victim, with a total crime rate of 3.6 for every 1,000 residents.

DALLAS (KDAF) — For many Americans when looking for a place to start their family, safety is a main priority.

Texas has been known as a great place for newlyweds, young professionals and for having some of the safest cities in the U.S. Recently a new study has put another Texas city in the spotlight by being in the Top 100 Safest Cities in the US.

Safer than 84% of U.S. neighborhoods, Fulsher, TX was recently voted as being one of the Safest Cities in America, ranking in at No. 6, according to Visual Capitalist.

