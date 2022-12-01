DALLAS (KDAF) — Welcome to the officially official start to the holiday season, for those who’ve been celebrating since early November, carry on, and for those just joining the regularly scheduled program, all are welcome to this party.

The season has no shortage of goodness when it comes to food, activities, love, the giving spirit, and of course, massive Christmas lights displays for you to enjoy all month long.

Thursday, December 1 is National Christmas Lights Day, so if you haven’t already put yours up, get on with it, and if you’re looking for some cool new spots to check out, Google away. “If there’s a place in your hometown that’s notorious for grandiose light displays, take a trip over there to check them out. It’s a great way to stay connected with your community, get exercise, and just enjoy the beauty of the winter season,” National Today said.

We checked out a report from Best Life on the top 10 U.S. cities that have the very best Christmas light displays, and wouldn’t you know it, a city from Texas not only cracked the top 5 but secured the No. 1 spot.

Grapevine Pigeon Forge Phoenix Columbus Gulfport Santa Claus Branson Boothbay/Boothbay Harbor Leavenworth Newport Beach

The report said, “Throughout the holiday season, one of the most treasured traditions for many is getting out to see the festive Christmas lights. From simple displays of icicle lights hanging off the eaves of a house to the most elaborate musical light shows and everything in between, people love to see the glitter and color of Christmas lights.”