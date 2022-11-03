DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s no small feat to have the best sandwich in your city, state, or even country, but to have one of the best shops in the world for some of the most popular sandwiches is just ridiculous. That’s what a Texas city has accomplished according to rankings from TasteAtlas.

Thursday, November 3 is National Sandwich Day and it’s a great day to be alive to celebrate the greatest lunch item of all time. “Give a sandwich to a loved-one, friend, or a complete stranger you pass on the street. Spread the love, because it doesn’t have to be a cold-cut world out there,” NationalToday said.

We checked out a report from TasteAtlas’ 50 most popular sandwiches in the world and these ranked sandwiches has shops from the city of Houston serving up the best of them in the whole world. At No. 39 is the corned beef sandwich, No. 34 is the fried egg sandwich, and lastly at No. 31 is the egg salad sandwich.

Corned Beef Sandwich:

No. 5 in the world – Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen

Fried Egg Sandwich:

No. 2 in the world – Max’s Wine Dive

Egg Salad Sandwich:

No. 3 in the world – Nielsen’s Delicatessen