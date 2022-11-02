DALLAS (KDAF) — There are some key factors that make Thanksgiving one of the best holidays in the whole year, food, family, football, and naps, but it all has to start in the morning with some parades.

It’s easy to relinquish the top spot for the Thanksgiving parade rankings to New York City as all eyes are glued to their TV in the morning but there are several other cities that are doing their parades in a big way.

We checked out a report from Trips to Discover on the top cities in the country with the best Thanksgiving parades.

They wrote, “Thanksgiving Day isn’t just about that scrumptious feast with turkey and all the trimmings, cranberries, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie, it’s also associated with spectacular parades. If you’re thinking about doing something a bit different for this special day of thanks this year, why not visit a city that offers a great way to get into the holiday spirit with melodious marching bands, brightly ornamented floats and more?”

As you all know, everything is bigger in Texas and the state knows how to do parades right of any size for any occasion. Houston’s H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade was ranked among the best in the country in this report.

“Don’t miss Houston’s annual Thanksgiving parade, which features Houston Texans’ cheerleaders as well as other cheerleaders from throughout the region, ornate floats, beloved cartoon characters, musicians, gigantic helium balloons, clowns and thousands of marching band participants, parading through downtown streets,” the report said.