DALLAS(KDAF)— It’s all about the Benjamins when it comes to this Texas city.

There were 3 Cash Five winners from Houston on May 9, 10, and 12. Each won $25,000.

The most recent win was announced on May 12. Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Thursday night’s drawing.” A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Houston“, Texas Lottery tweeted.

That ticket matched all five winning numbers from the May 11 drawing (9, 19, 32, 34, and 35). It was sold at an Orbits Store on 1419 Nasa PKWY in Houston; the ticket was not a Quick Pick.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed within 180 days after the draw date.

