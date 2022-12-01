DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of the holidays you probably think of great food, spending time with friends and family, and of course, glorious light displays.

It’s a great time to talk about some of the best light displays in the country because Thursday, December 1 is National Christmas Lights Day!

“Bundle up in your winter coat and take a walk through your neighborhood to enjoy the lights on display. Or, if there’s a place in your hometown that’s notorious for grandiose light displays, take a trip over there to check them out. It’s a great way to stay connected with your community, get exercise, and just enjoy the beauty of the winter season,” National Today said.

So, where can you find some of the best Christmas lights displays in the country? Good question, we’re here to help, we checked out a report from U.S. News on the very best displays in the U.S.

“Holiday lights – whether they be Yule logs or candles – have been around for centuries, but it wasn’t until 1882 that electric lights arrived on the scene. It took several more decades before such lights were widely (and cheaply) available. Today, homes and businesses regularly deck their halls, trees and exteriors with lights, some creating enormous spectacles that draw crowds year after year,” the report said.

Wouldn’t you believe that everything truly is bigger in Texas, well if you’re a believer in Santa, you’re sure to believe this? A Texas display has been named one of the best in the entire country.

All you’ll have to do is travel down to the Central Texas city of Austin and enjoy the Austin Trail of Lights. “Hosted in Austin‘s Zilker Metropolitan Park, the Austin Trail of Lights is a holiday extravaganza. The trail glistens with more than 2 million bulbs. As you weave your way around the park, you’ll pass through tunnels and catch glimpses of holiday must-sees like Santa’s home and workshop,” the report said.