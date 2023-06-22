DALLAS (KDAF) — Looking for a job? You may want to tune in, as this may be the best career opportunity knocking at your door.

Great Place to Work, a company improvement firm, has teamed up with Forbes to release a list of the best companies to work for. In the small to midsize employer category, Dallas-based digital agency PMG was named the No. 1 employer in Texas.

Other DFW companies were also on the list with Cadera, a Dallas consulting firm coming in at #2, Pariveda (No.3), and Embark LLC coming in at #5. Texas-wise for large companies category, Houston came in at #1 with David Weekly Homes.

Companies are judged on how well they manage their employees based on factors such as race, gender, age, disability status, and more.