DALLAS (KDAF) — Chinese takeout is a staple for most busy households across the United States as parents getting home late from work don’t have time to cook, they turn to one of the greatest cuisines for a delicious and quick bite-to-eat.

That’s why it’s always important to celebrate time spent over the dinner table passing around boxes of chicken, pork, noodles, and, of course, fried rice. We’re taking a look at Eat This, Not That!’s report of the best Chinese takeout in every state, and yes, that, of course, includes Texas!

Tuesday, September 20 is National Fried Rice Day! NationalToday says, “This observance encourages everyone to indulge in their preferred version of fried rice. Prepared with long-grained rice, onions, carrots, peas, and eggs, this tasty meal is the quintessential guilty pleasure.”

For the best the Lone Star State has to offer, you’ll want to travel down to Katy and make your way to Tiger Noodle House! The report says, “Tiger Noodle House prides itself on its authentic Szechuan cuisine and serving what they describe as the “best food from many regions of China.” But don’t take their word for it—reviewers can’t say enough good things about the food at this popular spot.”