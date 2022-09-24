DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you in the mood to try something new, or maybe if you’ve experienced the great taste the horchata has brought your tastebuds and want to try it somewhere else?

Saturday, September 24 is National Horchata Day! Be sure to take the time today or any day to give this delicious drink a shot.

NationalToday says, “There are so many different flavors of horchata, some come a little sweet, and some come a little spicy; you and your friends can go out and find which flavors are your favorites.”

Recently, Yelp has released a report of the top reviewed horchata spot in every state, and of course, we’re taking a focused look at the Lone Star State. The report says the best horchata in Texas can be found at San Antonio’s Barrio Barista Coffee!

This local coffeehouse has a deep history in San Antonio and brings you the very best espresso, coffee, breakfast food items, and much more.

Yelp says, “Rich, creamy and delicious: horchata is delicious beverage from Mexico and Latin America most often made from rice and flavored with vanilla, cinnamon, and sugar. Each recipe is different, which makes sampling horchata in different restaurants and cities so much fun.”