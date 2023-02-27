A Surreal Image of the Picturesque Gorman Falls Surrounded by Bright Fall Foliage and Green Moss, Deep in Woods of the Famous Texas Hill Country.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is filled with beauty from its culture-filled cities, simple small towns, and its vast amazing nature.

One of the top spots for enjoying true nature in the Lone Star State can be found northwest of Austin at Gorman Falls.

This waterfall was ranked the best in Texas by Travel + Leisure in their report of the best waterfall in every state.

The report said, “To see gorgeous Gorman Falls, you’ll have to do a bit of hiking, but it’s well worth the effort. “Gorman Falls is otherworldly. As you hike down a steep trail, you’ll hear the falls before you see them.

“Water tumbles 70 feet from Gorman Creek before reaching the Colorado River, making Gorman Falls one of the tallest waterfalls in Texas. Beneath the water and hanging from the cliff wall are slabs of travertine, a sensitive mineral deposit. In wet years, the falling water feeds lush vegetation. When it’s dry, you can see more of the travertine foundation of the falls, and the delicate pools that have formed at the bottom of the waterfall. Both the travertine and plants are sensitive, so the best spot to see the falls is from the viewing platform,” says Katie Raney, regional interpretive specialist at Texas State Parks.”