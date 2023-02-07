Corn tortilla chips with salsa and a bottle of beer in the background

DALLAS (KDAF) – Everyone’s favorite sports party of the year, is finally back as the Chiefs and Eagles will battle on Sunday for Super Bowl LVII and you need to get your grocery shopping in to host all your friends and family.

We all know the go-tos for the Super Bowl spread, but what’s the most popular Super Bowl food in every state? We checked out a report from Bid-On-Equipment to answer that very question for 2023’s go-around of the Super Bowl party.

“Surprisingly, the most popular Super Bowl food in all of America isn’t buffalo wings, but meatballs! Meatballs are the most searched dish around the Super Bowl season followed by guacamole, chips and salsa, tater tots, and chili,” the report said.

Texas, along with many states favors chips & salsa over wings, chili, tater tots, and more.

These are the most popular Super Bowl foods:

Meatballs Guacamole Chips & Salsa Tater Tots Chili Buffalo Wings Hummus Nachos Pigs in a blanket Spinach artichoke dip